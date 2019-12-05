Mckivitz Named co-OL of Year, Darius Stills Garners First Team Honors

West Virginia senior left tackle Colton McKivitz was named co-Offensive lineman of the year after starting in every game for WVU this season and solidifying his NFL future.

McKivitz is the second straight Mountaineer to win OL of the year as current New England Patriot Yodny Cajuste won the award last season.

He was joined on the All-Big 12 First-team by Fairmont's own, junior defensive lineman Darius Stills. Stills registered 45 totals tackles this season with 14.5 TFLs and 7 sacks.

His little brother Dante Stills, along with senior defensive backs Keith Washington and Josh Norwood were named to the All-Big 12 second team.