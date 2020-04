Kaden Metheny has a high school basketball resume that probably would not fit on one page: 2020 Bill Evans Award winner, University's all-time leading scorer with over 2,000 points, University's all-time threes leader, 2019 AAA state champion.

But the Bowling Green commit did not get there alone. He has a full team of people on and off the court, from family members, teachers, trainers and friends, that helped get him to where he is today and will never stop supporting him.