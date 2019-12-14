Metheny's Hot Hand Sparks Hawks over Dots, 74-49

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 12:09 AM, Dec 15, 2019

Kaden Metheny poured in 25 points as University (2-0) handled AA's Poca, 74-49.

KJ McClurg added 18 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. Ryan Niceler pitched in 15 and Mike Maumbe contributed 10.

Isaac McKneely had 20 points to lead the Dots.

 