Gage Michael connected with sophomore Kayson Nealy for three touchdowns and added two on the ground as Fairmont Senior (3-0) surged away from North Marion (2-1), 39-6.

Michael was 23-31 for 282 yards & added 179 yards on the ground. Gunner Murphy connected with Tariq Miller for a 61 yard touchdown for the Huskies only score of the night in the second quarter.

The Polar Bears will visit Bridgeport next Thursday night while North Marion will travel to Elkins on Friday.