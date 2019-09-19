Michael's Monster Night Propels Polar Bears Past Indians, 34-15

Gage Michael had 403 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as Fairmont Senior (4-0) roared past Bridgeport (3-1), 34-15, in front of a star-studded crowd at Wayne Jamison Field on Thursday night.

On Fairmont's first possession, Michael flew 90 yards to the end zone down the left sideline for a touchdown. Two minutes later on Fairmont's second possession, Michael did it again but from 54 yards away.

Overall, Michael had three scores on the ground and two threw the air on connections with Kayson Nealy and Cam Longwell. He had all but two of the Polar Bears yards.

Fairmont will visit University next Friday while Bridgeport will travel down One Eagle Way for a Harrison County tilt with Robert C. Byrd.