Cat Wassick hit the game-winning layup and free throw with under 30 seconds to play as Morgantown stunned No. 1 Wheeling Park, 50-49, to punch its ticket to the state tournament.

Kaitlyn Ammons had 16 points and Berit Johnsons added 14. Wassick tallied 10.

Morgantown earned the seven seed and will play No. 2 Woodrow Wilson at 11:15 a.m. in the opening round of the state tournament next Wednesday in Charleston.