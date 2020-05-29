WVGA Draws Peak Interest for Morgantown Qualifier

The West Virginia Golf Association has been receiving significant interest from participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the WVGA hosted a qualifier for the open championship at The Pines Country Club in Morgantown. The association received 265 entries for the qualifier, the most in the last five seasons.

Tournament director Chris Slack says the WVGA has implemented safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Caddies and handshakes are prohibited, only one person is allowed in a golf cart at a time, flags are encouraged to remain in holes and participants must bring their own food.