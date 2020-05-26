Morgantown native & WVU LB Shea Campbell looks for final college destination

Morgantown native Shea Campbell spent the past five years with WVU football. Because of the five-year NCAA window, he can no longer play for the Mountaineers but does have a year of playing eligibility remaining.

Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that he intends to play his final year somewhere else and has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

He played in 22 games with 7 starts in two playing season with the Mountaineers. This past season he appeared in 11 games and registered 39 tackles with 2 sacks, 6.5 TFLs and two pass breakups.