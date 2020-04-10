Morgantown junior Ammons commits to DePaul

Morgantown junior forward Kaitlyn Ammons did not have to wait any longer. She felt like the time was right to make her college decision, even with one more year of high school yet to be played.

Ammons committed to DePaul University on Friday. The Blue Demons of the Big East conference are coming off a 28-5 season in which they finished ranked No. 15 in the nation in the AP Top 25 poll.

She had offers from Youngstown State, Boston College, Duqesne and Delaware among other Division I schools.

Ammons was a second team all-state selection this season and averaged 16 points per game for the Mohigans.