Morgantown State Champion Brown Commits to Auburn

Just days after helping secure Morgantown girls soccer's first AAA state title since 2011, senior midfielder Sammie Brown has another reason to celebrate.

Brown committed to play Division I soccer for the Auburn University Tigers today.

She was one of the Mohigans leading goal scorers during this season's title run and put home what ended up being the game winning penalty kick in Morgantown's 3-2 win over Hedgesville in the title game.

Brown is the daughter of WVU women's soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown and said she fell in love with the game of soccer at a young age.