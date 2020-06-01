Morgantown's Crudup named Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

Morgantown rising senior fullback & defensive end Deondre Crudup is our newest Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

Crudup received his first opportunity to carry the ball in Morgantown's Week 7 game against Wheeling Park and he made it count, rumbling in for his first career touchdown. He went on to score six total times with 200+ yards in just four games.

He also tallied 81 tackles & 7 sacks at defensive end as a junior.

Crudup has received multiple division III offers from schools such as Marietta & Otterbein. He also has a 4.0 GPA at MHS.