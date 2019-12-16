Morgantown's Fox Named Class AAA First Team All-State

Mon 12:39 AM, Dec 16, 2019

Morgantown's Preston Fox was named Class AAA First Team All-State as a utility player on defense.

Also, Morgantown's Marcellus Marshall was named Class AAA Second Team on the offensive line and University's Logan Raber was named a second team linebacker.

 