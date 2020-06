Morgantown rising senior quarterback Gunner Lattimore is determined to take the next steps in 2020.

Lattimore transferred back to MHS after playing his first two years at East Ridge High School in Rochester, N.Y. After taking over as the starting quarterback in the middle of last season, he totaled 1,500 yards and nine touchdowns.

Now he has his sights set on impressing first-year head coach Sean Biser and leading the Mohigans under center.