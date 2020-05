Morgantown rising senior kicker/punter John McConnell has committed to Marshall.

McConnell was a special honorable mention all-state kicker this year making four out of six attempts with a career-long 42 yards. As a punter, he averaged 40 yards per attempt and pinned 62 percent of his punts inside the 20.

He was ranked as the fifth-best punter in the nation by Chris Sailer, earning a five star grade. Marshall was the first Division I school to offer McConnell a scholarship.