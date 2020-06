Morgantown senior midfielder Sammie Brown has been named the Gatorade West Virginia Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Brown tallied 25 goals & 21 assists for the Mohigans this past season and helped MHS capture the 2019 AAA state title. She scored 70 goals with 61 assists during her high school career.

She is the third Mohigan to win the award and is bound for Auburn women's soccer in the fall.