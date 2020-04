Mountain East announces 2020 football schedule

The Mountain East conference has released the football schedules for its 12 member institutions. Each school will play one non-conference game on Week 1 followed by 10 MEC games.

Fairmont State, Glenville State & WV Wesleyan will play first-year associate member UNC Pembroke this season. The Fighting Falcons and the Pioneers are each scheduled to play four times on Thursday night.

The schedule, which is listed below, is subject to change due to COVID-19.

Week 1

Thurs. 9/3 WV Wesleyan at West Florida

Thurs. 9/3 Fairmont State at Shorter University (Ga.)

Thurs 9/3 Alderson Broaddus at Glenville State

Week 2 (Sept. 12)

Thur. 9/10: Urbana at West Liberty

Thur. 9/10: Charleston at Fairmont State

WV State at Frostburg State

Notre Dame at Wheeling

Glenville State at Concord

WV Wesleyan at UNC-Pembroke

Week 3 (Sept. 19)

Thur. 9/17: Wheeling at Urbana

Thur. 9/17: UNC-Pembroke at Glenville State

Thur. 9/17: Frostburg State at Charleston

West Liberty at Notre Dame

Fairmont State at WV State

Concord at WV Wesleyan

Week 4 (Sept. 26)

Thur. 9/24: Glenville State at Wheeling

Notre Dame at WV State

Urbana at Charleston

WV Wesleyan at West Liberty

Concord at Frostburg State

UNC-Pembroke at Fairmont State

Week 5 (Oct. 3)

West Liberty at Glenville State

Wheeling at WV Wesleyan

Fairmont State at Concord

Frostburg State at UNC-Pembroke

Charleston at Notre Dame

WV State at Urbana

Week 6 (Oct. 10)

Fairmont State at Urbana

Frostburg State at Notre Dame

WV Wesleyan at WV State

Glenville State at Charleston

Concord at West Liberty

UNC-Pembroke at Wheeling

Week 7 (Oct. 17)

Thur. 10/15: Charleston at Concord

West Liberty at Fairmont State (HC)

Wheeling at Frostburg State

Notre Dame at WV Wesleyan

Urbana at Glenville State

WV State at UNC-Pembroke

Week 8 (Oct. 24)

Concord at WV State

Fairmont State at Wheeling

Frostburg State at West Liberty

Glenville State at Notre Dame

UNC-Pembroke at Charleston

WV Wesleyan at Urbana

Week 9 (Oct. 31)

Thur. 10/29: Notre Dame at Fairmont State

Thur. 10/29: WV State at Glenville State

West Liberty at UNC-Pembroke

Wheeling at Concord

Urbana at Frostburg State

Charleston at WV Wesleyan

Week 10 (Nov. 7)

Thur. 11/5: Glenville State at Fairmont State

West Liberty at WV State

Frostburg State at WV Wesleyan

Urbana at Concord

Charleston at Wheeling

UNC-Pembroke at Notre Dame

Week 11 (Nov. 14)

Wheeling at West Liberty

Fairmont State at Frostburg State

Notre Dame at Urbana

WV State at Charleston

WV Wesleyan at Glenville State

Concord at UNC-Pembroke