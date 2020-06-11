Mountain East unveils plans for fall athletics return

The Mountain East conference released its plans for a return to athletics in the Fall of 2020.

Football players will be permitted to return to practice on August 15 with all other fall sports following on August 24. Competitions will begin no earlier than September 10.

Additionally, because of an NCAA mandated reduction in games for Division II in 2020-21, all non-conference games in football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball and men's and women's basketball have been cancelled.

If the conference can get through the fall season, all MEC championship events are set to go on as planned.