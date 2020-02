West Virginia held an 18-point lead with 7 minutes to play in the game. Kansas State used a 19-0 run to erase its deficit and climbed all the way back to defeat the Mountaineers, 56-55.

Kari Niblack and Tynice Martin each had 12 points for WVU and Kysre Gondrezick finished with 10.

The Mountaineers have lost seven of their last eight games.

Angela Harris had a game-high 18 points and Ayoka Lee had 15 points and 16 rebounds.