Despite 13 points from Kysre Gondrezick and 12 from Kari Niblack, the Mountaineers dropped their second consecutive road game, falling to Oklahoma State, 60-57.

WVU is now 14-7 and 4-6 in conference play. The Mountaineers have lost six of their last seven games.

Natasha Mack led the Cowgirls with 23 points and 15 rebounds.