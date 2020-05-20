NCAA allows on-campus activities in football & basketball to resume June 1

The NCAA Division I council voted on Wednesday to allow voluntary on-campus athletic activities to resume on June 1 for football & men's & women's basketball.

All NCAA activities have been suspended since March due to the coronavirus.

The decision on the specific date to allow student-athletes to return to campus is controlled by the states, schools & conferences who will make the final calls.

In terms of WVU, the Big 12 had suspended all activities until May 31. The conference athletic directors are expected to meet this week to discuss the specifics of the reopening plans for each school.

The return date for other sports will be decided by the NCAA in the coming weeks.