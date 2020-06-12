NCAA encouraging member schools to make Election Day mandatory day off

The NCAA is encouraging member institutions to make this upcoming November 3rd a mandatory day off from athletic activities for Election Day 2020.

The Board of Governors said in a statement "The recent demonstrations following the tragic killing of George Floyd showed the world the power of protest and student-athletes across the country were at the center of that movement.... we encourage all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020 as a day off from athletics activity so athletes can vote and participate in their ultimate responsibility as citizens."

WVU head basketball coach Bob Huggins tweeted on Friday night that the Big 12 men's basketball coaches are united in their decision to have a mandatory day off for their teams on Nov. 3.

WVU football & basketball players and coaches participated in the "Black Lives Matter" peaceful protest in Morgantown last week.