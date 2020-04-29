NCAA moving forward with plan to pay college athletes for image & likeness

The NCAA Board of Governor's met on Wednesday and released its public support for implementing rules for college athletes to be paid for their name, image and likeness.

The rules will be discussed within each NCAA Division and are expected to be adopted by January and be in place for the 2021-22 academic year.

This change would mean players would be able to sign sponsorships and get paid for things like advertisements, social media deals and public appearances.

Student-athletes will be allow to identify themselves by their sport and school but not be permitted to use the University's logos.