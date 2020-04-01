ND's West heads Class A All-State First Team

Jaidyn West began the 2019-2020 campaign by scoring 42 points against Preston in Notre Dame's season opener. That game set the tone for the sophomore point guard who went on to average 21 points and 6 assists and lead the Fighting Irish back to the state tournament.

West earned a spot on the Class A first team to follow-up his second team selection as a freshman.

Clay-Battelle's Coltin Barr & Webster County's Rye Gadd were second team selections. Trinity's Seth Goins & Fletcher Hartsock were honored with third team nods.

Below is the full list of the Class A all-state honorees.

First Team

Jaidyn West, Notre Dame, Soph.

Grant Barnhart, St Marys, Soph.

Patrick Copen, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

Sam Cremeans, Williamstown, Jr.

Elijah Edwards, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.

J C Maxwell, Wheeling Central Catholic, Jr.

Caleb May, Tug Valley, Jr.

Aiden Satterfield, Charleston Catholic, Jr. (Captain)

Second Team

Coltin Barr, Clay-Battelle, Sr.

Rye Gadd, Webster County, Soph.

Xavier Carothers, Williamstown, Jr

Jake Gamble, Magnolia, Sr.

Isaiah Hairston, Greater Beckley Christian, Sr.

Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central Catholic, Soph.

Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic, Jr.

Bailey Thompson, Pendleton County, Jr. (Captain)

Third Team

Seth Goins, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Fletcher Hartsock, Trinity Christian, Sr.

Nick Moore, Calhoun County, Sr.

Jesse Muncy, Tolsia, Soph.

Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West, Jr. (Captain)

Cody Soles, Hundred, Sr.

William Steele, St Marys, Sr.

David Stewart, Van, Sr.

Honorable Mention

Chris Abbott, Sherman; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Kyler Carper, Wirt County; Levi Carrico, Clay-Battelle; Seth Casino, Clay-Battelle; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Brady Fitzwater, Gilmer County; Logan George, Tygarts Valley; Elijah Goodman, Notre Dame; Chase Hagy, Greenbrier West; Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo; Holden Hayes, Doddridge County; Eli Inman, Williamstown; Jacob Jarrell, Van; Zavion Johnson, Saint Joseph Central; Thad Jordan, Greater Beckley Christian; Avery Lee, Wheeling Central Catholic; Aiden Lesher, Midland Trail; William Lewis, Webster County; Casey Lowery, Hannan; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Dylan Moreland, Paw Paw; Jaylen Motley, Saint Joseph Central; Noah Neely, Cameron; Logan Norris, Hundred; Abram Pauley, Wahama; Marshall Pile, Charleston Catholic; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Dawson Ratliff, Summers County; Coby Ridgeway, Paw Paw; Wade Ritchie, Richwood;Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated; Abe Satterfield, Valley; Brennan Secrist, Madonna; Trevor Williamson, Magnolia.