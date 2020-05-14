The Greenbrier could host NFL training camp

Multiple NFL teams have contacted the Greenbrier to potentially play host to their training camp this summer.

Due to COVID-19, teams are searching for alternate facilities in states such as West Virginia which have began to reopen and allow larger gatherings. Training camps are set to begin in July and the NFL has remained consistent in its position that they will begin on time.

The New Orleans Saints & Houston Texans have held training camp at the lavish golf facility in White Sulphur Springs in the past.