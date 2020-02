West Virginia held Oklahoma State to just 17-percent from the field in the second half and just 14 points as the Mountaineers came back to down the Cowboys, 65-47.

Sean McNeil and Miles "Deuce" McBride had 11 points a piece for WVU. Oscar Tshiebwe grabbed 15 rebounds with 9 points and Derek Culver had 10 board and 6 points.

West Virginia improves to 19-7 and will hit the road for TCU on Saturday followed by Texas on Monday