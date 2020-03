North Marion outscored Bridgeport 16-5 in the overtime period at the top-seeded Huskies escaped the Tribe, 58-49.

Taylor Buonamici had 23 points for the Huskies and Olivia Toland added 15 with 9 rebounds.

AnnaMarie Pintie had 12 points with 3 triples for the Tribe and freshman Gabby Reep added 11, including a game-tying triple in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

North Marion advances to Friday's semifinals.