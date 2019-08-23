No. 11 West Virginia Wins Home Opener over Duquesne, 2-0

No. 11 ranked WVU shutout Duquesne, 2-0, to open regular season play on Friday at Dick Dlesk Stadium.

The Mountaineers got on the board in the 25th minute when Jade Gentile found the back of the net on a perfect cross from Jordan Brewster. That was Gentile's second career goal.

Freshman Julianne Vallerand gave the Mountaineers some insurance in the 85th minute with a left footed goal to make it 2-0.

West Virginia did not allow a shot on goal as the Mountaineer defense earned its first shutout of the season.

There is no rest for the weary. West Virginia treks to Penn State on Sunday to face No. 3 Stanford at 12 p.m.