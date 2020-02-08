No. 12 WVU Drops Third Straight Road Game to Oklahoma, 69-59

Updated: Sun 12:27 AM, Feb 09, 2020

Kristian Doolittle had a game-high 27 points and Brady Manek added 11 as Oklahoma (15-8) downed West Virginia, 69-59.

West Virginia drops to 1-4 on the road in conference play.

Jermaine Haley had 15 points for WVU and Oscar Tshiebwe added 12 points and 9 rebounds.

 