No. 12 WVU Looking For First Win at Texas Tech in Three Years

Posted:

No. 12 WVU is looking to take down Texas Tech in Lubbock tomorrow night for the first time since the 2015-2016 season.

The Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders in Morgantown, 66-54 on Jan. 11. The Red Raiders enter play at 12-7 overall and 3-3 in Big 12 play.

 