No. 12 WVU is out for revenge against Kansas State tomorrow after being upset by the Wildcats two weeks ago, 84-68. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.

The Wildcats took down Oklahoma, 61-53 on Saturday. K-State brings a 9-11 overall record to Morgantown and are 2-5 in conference play. Xavier Sneed paces the Wildcats in scoring with 14.6 points per game.

The Mountaineers are coming off an 89-81 loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU enters play at 16-4 overall and 4-3 in the Big 12.