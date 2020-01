No. 12 West Virginia outscored TCU 44-26 in the second half as the Mountaineers cruised by the Horned Frogs, 81-49.

This was the first Big 12 loss for TCU, who entered play at 3-0 in conference.

Derek Culver had 17 points and 11 rebounds while Jermaine Haley, Oscar Tshiebwe and Miles "Deuce" McBride each had 11 points. Tshiebwe also grabbed 6 rebounds.

RJ Nemhard had 14 points to lead the Horned Frogs while Desmond Bane added 13.