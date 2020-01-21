No. 14 WVU Bounces Back Against Texas, 97-59

No. 14 WVU tied its largest margin of victory in program history among Big 12 and Big East conference games downing Texas, 97-59. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 15-3 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 13 points and 11 rebounds while Derek Culver added 13 points and 8 boards. Jase Febres paced Texas with a game-high 18 points. The Mountaineers outrebounded the Longhorns 53-25 and turned the ball over just eight times.

West Virginia will be back in action on Saturday hosting Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for noon.