No. 14 WVU hosts Missouri tomorrow in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Tigers enter play at 9-9 overall and 1-5 in SEC play. Missouri, which has lost five of its last six games, is led in scoring by Dru Smith who averages 12 points per game. Defensively, the Tigers allow the second-fewest points in the SEC at 62 points per game.

The Mountaineers bring in a 15-3 overall record and are 4-2 in the Big 12. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for noon.