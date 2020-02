Taz Sherman scored a season-high 20 points but No. 14 WVU shot just 35 percent in a 70-59 loss at No. 1 Baylor.

Oscar Tshiebwe added 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jared Butler led the Bears with a game-high 21 points.

WVU drops to 18-7 overall and 6-6 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.