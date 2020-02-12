No. 14 West Virginia Looks to Learn from Lawrence Mistakes

Back in January, the No. 3 Jayhawks turned a 6-point halftime deficit into 7-point victory as they lobbed their way over West Virginia, 60-53.

The nation's leader in field-goal percentage, Udoka Azubuike, got the majority of his 17 points right at the rim with ease and exposed the Mountaineer defense for helping up too much and not being able to go blow-for-blow inside.

On Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum, the Mountaineers have a chance to prove that they have learned from their mistakes as they host the Jayhawks in front of sold out crowd. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.