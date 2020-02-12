No. 14 WVU Silenced Down the Stretch by Kansas, 58-49

No. 14 West Virginia failed to score a single basket in the final 5 minutes of the game as No. 3 Kansas climbed all the way back to defeat the Mountaineers, 58-49.

West Virginia turned the ball over 19 times and shot 19-for-60 from the field. The loss marks WVU's first at the Coliseum this season.

Devon Dotson led the Jayhawks with 15 points and Isaiah Moss added 13. Marcus Garrett had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals.

Oscar Tshiebwe was the leading man for West Virginia with a near double-double of 14 points and 9 rebounds, while Jordan McCabe added 10.

The road ahead gets no easier as the Mountaineers travel to No. 1 Baylor this Saturday at 2 p.m.