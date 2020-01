No. 17 West Virginia shot just 24-percent from the field and did not have a single player in double figures as the Mountaineers (13-2) fell to Oklahoma (10-6), 73-49.

It was West Virginia's first loss in conference play and the first since November.

Taylor Robertson had a career-high 31 points with eight triples to lead Oklahoma.

Kysre Gondrezick and Tynice Martin both had 8 points to lead West Virginia.

The road ahead gets no easier as WVU travels to No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.