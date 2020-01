West Virginia outscored Kansas 18-6 in the fourth quarter as the No. 19 Mountaineers (12-1, 2-0 in Big 12) won their eighth straight game, 68-49 over Kansas (11-2, 0-2 in Big 12).

Tynice Martin had 23 points and moved into fifth place on West Virginia's all-time leading scorer list with 1,767 career points.

Kysre Gondrezick added 21 points. Kari Niblack had just four points but grabbed 11 rebounds and registered 7 blocks.

West Virginia will host Texas on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.