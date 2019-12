No. 19 WVU held off Cornell's second half comeback to win, 68-62. With the victory, the Mountaineers improve to 10-1 overall.

Tynice Martin led West Virginia with 19 points while Kysre Gondrezick added 14. Samantha Widmann led the Big Red with a game-high 21 points.

WVU will be back in action to open Big 12 play next Sunday at Kansas State. Tip-off in Manhattan is set for 1 p.m.