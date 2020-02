No. 20 WVU shot just 27 percent from three-point range and 48 percent from the foul line in a 67-57 loss at Texas.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 14 points and six rebounds. Derek Culver added 12 points and six boards. Andrew Jones paced the Longhorns with 22 points.

WVU drops to 19-9 and 7-8 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers will be back in action Saturday hosting Oklahoma at 4 p.m.