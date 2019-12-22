No. 22 WVU Wins Florida Sunshine Classic

No. 22 WVU edged Syracuse, 71-69 to win the Florida Sunshine Classic in Orlando.

Tynice Martin paced the Mountaineers with a team-high 24 points and six rebounds. Kysre Gondrezick added 23 points and seven rebounds.

On Saturday, the Mountaineers took down No. 19 Michigan State, 63-57. Kari Niblack posted a team-high 21 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks against the Spartans.

West Virginia improves to 9-1 overall. The Mountaineers return home on Dec. 31 to face Cornell. Tip-off at the WVU Coliseum is set for 2 p.m.