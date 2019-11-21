No. 25 West Virginia Cruises by Coppin State on Education Day

In front of a crowd of nearly 11,000 screaming children, No. 25 West Virginia (4-0) defeated Coppin State (0-5), 82-47 on Education Day at the WVU Coliseum.

Kysre Gondrezick led the scoring attack as she has done all season long with 20 points while Tynice Martin added 17 in her first start of the season. Kari Niblack added 13 points and 5 rebounds while the freshman duo of KK Deans and Esmery Martinez each added 10.

Coppin State was led by 15 points from Aliyah Lawson.

West Virginia will now travel to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge which begins on Thanksgiving day. WVU will face Creighton on Nov. 28 and New Mexico on Nov. 29.