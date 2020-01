Udoka Azubuike had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocks & the Jayhawks outscored the Mountaineers 36-23 in the second half to down No. 16 West Virginia, 60-53.

Oscar Tshiebwe led the way for the Mountaineers with 17 points and 17 rebounds, while Miles McBride added 13 points.

West Virginia drops to 0-8 all-time at Allen Fieldhouse.

There is no rest for the weary as WVU travels to Oklahoma State for a matchup with the Cowboys on Monday.