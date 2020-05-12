North Marion Sending Three to Charleston Track & Field

North Marion's Amara Mason, Michael Garrett and Antonio Sneed signed with University of Charleston track and field.

Mason was a three-year state meet participant, qualifying in the 4x800, 4x200, 300 hurdles and shuttle hurdles.

Garrett was a two-event state champion last year. He won the high jump with a mark of 6-0.600 and the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 50.69.

Sneed has qualified for the state meet every season since his sophomore year, finishing in 10th in the open 400, while also racing in the 4x400 and 4x200.