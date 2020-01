North Marion was voted No. 1 in Class AA by the Associated Press in this week's poll.

The Huskies are currently undefeated at 8-0 overall. Fairmont Senior is ranked No. 3 and Lincoln is tied for No. 8. In Class A, Gilmer County enters at No. 4 and Tucker County is ranked sixth. University comes in at No. 8 in Class AAA, while Preston rounds out the group at No. 10.