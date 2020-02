Katyln Carson poured in 21 points and Taylor Buonamici added 19 points as North Marion outlasted Fairmont Senior, 69-68.

Karlie Denham added 12 points and Olivia Toland pitched in 11.

North Marion sweeps the season series, as they won the first meeting between the two teams back in December.

Marley Washenitz and Bekah Jenkins each had 21 points for Fairmont Senior, and Washenitz added 9 assists.