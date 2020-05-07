North Marion's Bearden commits to Fairmont State wrestling

Updated: Thu 11:50 PM, May 07, 2020

After finishing in third place at the state meet in the 132 lbs. weight class, North Marion's Beau Bearden knew he could not hang up the singlet.

Bearden committed to Fairmont State wrestling on Thursday afternoon to join Chris Freije's young Fighting Falcon program.

 