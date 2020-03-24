North Marion's Buonamici & Parrish garner top Big 10 honors

North Marion senior Taylor Buonamici is this season's Big 10 player of the year. The Fairmont State point guard averaged 18 points per game for the No. 1 seeded Huskies. Her coach, Mike Parrish, took home coach of the year honors. Below are the lists of the full Big 10 first and second teams.

1st Team

Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior

Paige Humble, Bridgeport

Meredith Maier, Grafton

Shelby Mcdaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur

Victoria Sturm, Lincoln

Michelle Thomas, Preston

Karlie Denham, North Marion

Emma Cayton, Lewis County

Allison Rockwell, Lincoln

Katlyn Carson, North Marion

2nd Team

Madison Holland, Elkins

Brooklyn Maxwell, Buckhannon

Brynne Williams, Lincoln

Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour

Avery Childers, Robert C Byrd

Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont

Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior

Somer Stover, East Fairmont

Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont

Carsynn Sines, Preston

Gabrielle Reep, Bridgeport