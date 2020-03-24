North Marion's Buonamici & Parrish garner top Big 10 honors

North Marion senior Taylor Buonamici is this season's Big 10 player of the year. The Fairmont State point guard averaged 18 points per game for the No. 1 seeded Huskies. Her coach, Mike Parrish, took home coach of the year honors. Below are the lists of the full Big 10 first and second teams.
1st Team
Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior
Paige Humble, Bridgeport
Meredith Maier, Grafton
Shelby Mcdaniels, Buckhannon-Upshur
Victoria Sturm, Lincoln
Michelle Thomas, Preston
Karlie Denham, North Marion
Emma Cayton, Lewis County
Allison Rockwell, Lincoln
Katlyn Carson, North Marion
2nd Team
Madison Holland, Elkins
Brooklyn Maxwell, Buckhannon
Brynne Williams, Lincoln
Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour
Avery Childers, Robert C Byrd
Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont
Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior
Somer Stover, East Fairmont
Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont
Carsynn Sines, Preston
Gabrielle Reep, Bridgeport