North Marion's Freeman Earns Spot on North All-Stars Coaching Staff

North Marion head coach Chris Freeman was named a coach for the North all-stars in the North-South game on June 12th. He played in the game in 1998.

Freeman led the Huskies to a 19-5 record, their second-best mark in school history. He also guided North Marion to the region final.

Joining Freeman on the North roster is senior guard and Marietta basketball commit, Gunner Murphy, who also will play in the North-South football game. North Marion football head coach Darren Hays was named the head coach of the North Bears on the gridiron.