Six area players selected for North-South boys basketball game

The rosters and coaches for the annual North-South boys basketball game have been released and six area players were honored with selections.
The game is scheduled for Friday, June 12 at South Charleston High School.
University's Kaden Metheny & K.J. McClurg were both selected after first team all-state selections. Metheny was also the state's player of the year.
From AA, Bridgeport's Nick Stalnaker, RCB's Khori Miles and North Marion's Gunner Murphy were each chosen. The trio each earned second team all-state honors.
Clay-Battelle's Coltin Barr was the area's sole Class A selection. Barr led the Cee Bees with 23 points per game and earned second team all-state.
North Marion head coach Chris Freeman was also selected as one of the coaches for the North Bears. He will be joined by Pendleton County's Ryan Lambert. South Charleston’s Josh Daniel and Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olsen will coach the South Cardinals.
North All-Stars
K.J. McClurg - University
Kaden Metheny - University
Khori Miles - RCB
Gunner Murphy - North Marion
Nick Stalnaker- Bridgeport
Coltin Barr - Clay-Battelle
Patrick Copen - Parkersburg Catholic
Sheldon Everhart - Hedgesville
Jansen Knotts - Frankfort
Teddy Marshall - Martinsburg
Sam Potts - Parkersburg
Malaki Sylvia - Parkersburg South
South All-Stars
Obinna Anochili-Killen - Chapmanville
Austin Dearing - Hurricane
David Early - Logan
Elijah Edwards - Greater Beckley Christian
Jon Hamilton - Scott
Drew Hatfield - Mingo Central
Luke LeRose - Shady Spring
Torin Lochow - Huntington
Sean Martin - Bluefield
C..J. Meredith - Spring Valley
Andrew Shull - Chapmanville
Quay Sutton - South Charleston
Rodney Toler - St. Albans
Tommy Williams - Shady Spring