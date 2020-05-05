Six area players selected for North-South boys basketball game

The rosters and coaches for the annual North-South boys basketball game have been released and six area players were honored with selections.

The game is scheduled for Friday, June 12 at South Charleston High School.

University's Kaden Metheny & K.J. McClurg were both selected after first team all-state selections. Metheny was also the state's player of the year.

From AA, Bridgeport's Nick Stalnaker, RCB's Khori Miles and North Marion's Gunner Murphy were each chosen. The trio each earned second team all-state honors.

Clay-Battelle's Coltin Barr was the area's sole Class A selection. Barr led the Cee Bees with 23 points per game and earned second team all-state.

North Marion head coach Chris Freeman was also selected as one of the coaches for the North Bears. He will be joined by Pendleton County's Ryan Lambert. South Charleston’s Josh Daniel and Shady Spring’s Ronnie Olsen will coach the South Cardinals.

North All-Stars

K.J. McClurg - University

Kaden Metheny - University

Khori Miles - RCB

Gunner Murphy - North Marion

Nick Stalnaker- Bridgeport

Coltin Barr - Clay-Battelle

Patrick Copen - Parkersburg Catholic

Sheldon Everhart - Hedgesville

Jansen Knotts - Frankfort

Teddy Marshall - Martinsburg

Sam Potts - Parkersburg

Malaki Sylvia - Parkersburg South

South All-Stars

Obinna Anochili-Killen - Chapmanville

Austin Dearing - Hurricane

David Early - Logan

Elijah Edwards - Greater Beckley Christian

Jon Hamilton - Scott

Drew Hatfield - Mingo Central

Luke LeRose - Shady Spring

Torin Lochow - Huntington

Sean Martin - Bluefield

C..J. Meredith - Spring Valley

Andrew Shull - Chapmanville

Quay Sutton - South Charleston

Rodney Toler - St. Albans

Tommy Williams - Shady Spring